Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 19 (ANI): Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar met MLA Uma Thomas, who sustained injury after falling from a VIP gallery at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor, Kochi on December 29.

Kerala governor inquired about the MLA's health and wished her a speedy recovery

"She (Uma Thomas) is fine. The doctors are doing all the things and they are very happy about her progress. I pray to God for her speedy recovery," Arlekar said.

MLA Uma Thomas is currently undergoing treatment at Renai Medicity in Kochi.

The Congress MLA fell from the VIP Gallery of JN Stadium in Kochi while attending the Mridanga Naadam, Bharatanatyam Programme. Uma Thomas was immediately rushed to Renai Medicity. She sustained a head injury during the fall.

The fall of the MLA has raised serious questions about the safety protocols during public events, especially when VIPs are present, highlighting the need for stricter security measures at such gatherings.

Earlier, Congress leader, Depthy Mary Varghese, blamed the security failure for the incident, saying, "This is a security failure from the side of the police and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). It's a real security lapse from the side of the authorities and also from the side of the police authorities. Even the minister is participating in this program. So while it's a VIP program, there should be a security check from the side of the police."

Kerala Minister P Rajeev said that experts from different departments would come and consult with the doctors to decide on the next course of action.

Speaking to ANI Rajeev said, "She is under treatment in the ICU. I have discussed this with the CM and the health minister and they will send the medical team. Experts from different departments will come and thereafter they will consult with the doctors here and decide what should be done."(ANI)

