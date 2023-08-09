As the opposition parties chanted ‘INDIA’, opposition’s alliance name, during Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani’s speech in the Lok Sabha, the latter hit back at the coalition saying, “You are not India, for India is not corrupt.” Taking a dig at the dynasty politics, she stated that the country believes in merit not in dynasty. ‘Today of all the days, people like you need to remember what was told to the British - Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India”, she added. 'Manipur Has Been Broken Into Two Parts': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Government in Lok Sabha Over Manipur Violence (Watch Video).

Smriti Irani Tears Into Opposition in Parliament

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, "You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty & today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British - Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit… pic.twitter.com/dflui75mCN — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)