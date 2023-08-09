New Delhi, August 9: During the ongoing discussion over the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the BJP's politics has "murdered India in Manipur" while sharing the ordeal of the two women he met during his visit to the northeastern state.

"BJP's politics has murdered our country in Manipur. They have killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur,” said Gandhi, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited the state till date. Speaking in favour of the no-confidence motion, he launched a scathing attack on the BJP. "You are not saviours of Bharat Mata (mother India). You are killers of Bharat Mata (mother India)." Rahul Gandhi Speech in Lok Sabha Today: Congress Leader to Speak in Lower House From 12 Noon on No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government.

Rahul Gandhi Claims BJP's Politics 'Killed India in Manipur'

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur." pic.twitter.com/u0ROyHpNRL — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Rahul Gandhi's Address to the Parliament

LIVE: Address to the Parliament | No Confidence Motion https://t.co/1FBUqftwJ9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 9, 2023

He said while referring to his interaction with two women in Manipur in the relief camps during his visit. The Congress leader said that a few days ago he went to Manipur, while our Prime Minister has not gone, because for him Manipur is not India. “I used the Manipur word, but today’s truth is that Manipur is no more as it has been divided into two and you have broken it. I visited relief camps in Manipur and spoke to women there,” he said, with disruption from the Treasury Bench members. 'Manipur Has Been Broken Into Two Parts': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Government in Lok Sabha Over Manipur Violence (Watch Video).

He continued speaking and said, “I went to Manipur and spoke to women, children there, which our Prime Minister has not done so far. I spoke to a woman and asked what happened to you, she said I had only one child and in front of my eyes he was killed after being shot. For the whole night, I slept with the dead body of my son. And then I feared and then I left my phone and the entire thing.”

“I asked her, you must have carried something. She replied, "only the clothes which I am wearing and a photograph which is with me are mine,” he said. Sharing another example of his interaction, Rahul Gandhi said, “In another relief camp, I spoke to a woman and asked her what happened to you, and she in a fraction of second was shivering as she imagined the pain and fell unconscious.”

