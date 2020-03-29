'Corona' Villagers in Uttar Pradesh Allege Discrimination Amid COVID-19 Spread, Complain 'When We Tell People We Are from Corona, They Avoid Us'

Corona Villager in Sitapur district. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Lucknow, March 29: With reports of police brutality coming to the fore from Uttar Pradesh amid the coronavirus outbreak, another set of reports arrived on Sunday that villagers of Korauna in Sitapur district have been facing discrimination ever since complete lockdown, as their village sounds Corona. Villagers even compplain that people from villages avoid them as they belong from a village named 'Corona'.

Informing about the latest development, a resident of Korauna village said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "When we tell people we are from Corona, they avoid us. They don't understand that it's a village, not someone infected with virus." Madhya Pradesh Migrant Labourer Shamed by Police in Chhatarpur Amid Complete Lockdown, Officer Writes 'I Have Violated Lockdown, Stay Away From Me' on His Forehead; Video Goes Viral.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Residents of Corona, a village in Sitapur say they have been facing discrimination, ever since the outbreak of #coronavirus. Rajan, a villager says, "When we tell people we are from Corona, they avoid us. They don't understand that it's a village, not someone infected with virus" pic.twitter.com/gxz6oIx8UP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2020

Earlier, Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police on Thursday apologised to the people for some policemen's behaviour in which they made migrant workers crawl wearing their bags, as a punishment for violating lockdown. The apology arrived from the senior police officer after the video went viral.

Similar instance took place in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, where a police officer wrote 'I have violated lockdown, stay away from me' on forehead of a minor labourer in Gorihar area. Following the video was uploaded on social media, it has gone viral.