Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 3374 After Spike of 302 Cases in Last 12 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 77, Says Health Ministry

New Delhi, April 5: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India increased to to 3,374 on Sunday, with an increase of 302 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 3030 are active cases while 267 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 77 while one person has migrated to another country, the data released by the Health Ministry said. Is India in Stage 3 of Coronavirus?

Among the affected nations, Maharashtra continued to be the worst hit state with 635 positive cases. On Saturday, the state reported six more deaths, including a 43-year-old woman, the state health authorities said. Of the 6 victims, four are from Mumbai, and one each from Thane and Amravati.

Kerala is the second state after Maharashtra that is severely hit by COVID-19 outbreak. The southern state has reported 254 positive COVID-19 cases. The office of Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Saturday said that the six positive cases include three who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. There are 1,70,621 people under observation at homes and 734 at various hospitals in the state. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry gave a detailed age-wise break up of people affected by COVID-19. The analysis of coronavirus positive cases revealed that 42 per cent COVID-19 cases are in the age between 21 to 40 years, which shows that the people in the young and the middle age group are susceptible to the infection. Breaking down the age profile of the coronavirus positive cases in the country, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry said 9 per cent cases are between 0-20 years; 42 per cent cases are between 21 to 40 years; 33 per cent cases are between 41 to 60 years; and 17 per cent cases is above 60 years.