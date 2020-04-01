Coronavirus Death Toll in India Reaches 50 After COVID-19 Patient From Dharavi Dies

Dharavi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 1: The first coronavirus patient from Mumbai’s Dharavi died on Wednesday. The 56-year-old man was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. He was then shifted to Sion Hospital. After getting the information, a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also reached the spot. Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: 6-Day-Old Infant Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Mumbai.

The man was from Shahu Nagar in Dharavi, which is a densely populated area and known as the largest slum area in Asia. Other seven members of his family are home quarantined, they will be tested on Thursday. His death triggered panic in the area and raised the alarm for the authorities. Media reports claim that, the 56-year-man did not have any travel history. The administration is now tracing the contact history of the deceased. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 1,637 as 240 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Emerge in 12 Hours.

The BMC has also sealed the SRA building in which he lived. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday, according to the Maharashtra Health Department update today. A 6-day old male infant, his 26-year old mother, a policeman and a nurse were among the 33 new COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the state. Five people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus on Wednesday.

India on Wednesday witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus cases, as 437 more people tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll also increased to 50. After Maharashtra, Kerala is the worst-hit state in India. Close to 250 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus so far. Two deaths were also reported in the southern state of the country.

Meanwhile, more than nine lakh people have been tested positive for coronavirus until now. The maximum number of cases were reported in the USA. Over 40,000 people also lost their lives due to COVID-19. Italy is the worst-affected country, where the over 11,000 deaths have been reported so far.