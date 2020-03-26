Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 13 After 65-Year-Old Man From Hyderpora in Srinagar Dies Due to COVID-19

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, March 26: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported its first coronavirus death, J&K Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal informed. According to a tweet by ANI, a 65-year-old man from Hyderpora in Srinagar passed away due to COVID-19. Kansal further informed that four contacts of the deceased were also tested positive on Wednesday. With the new death in Jammu and Kashmir, the total death toll in India increased to 13. Several reports claim that the infected man had travelled to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar. Catch all live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu confirmed the death on Twitter. “As we share the sad news of our first #Covid19 fatality, my heart goes out to the family of the deceased. We stand with you and share your grief,” he said. Gujarat Reports First Coronavirus Death, Fatality Count Jumps to 12 in India.

Take a Look at the tweets:

As we share the sad news of our first #Covid19 fatality, my heart goes out to the family of the deceased. We stand with you and share your grief. I also salute the brave doctors at CD Hospital for their efforts. Let’s do our bit and help #BreakTheChain and #StayHomeStaySafe. — Mayor of Srinagar (@MayorofS) March 26, 2020

A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora, Srinagar passes away due to Coronavirus; Four of his contacts also tested positive yesterday: J&K Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal (file pic) pic.twitter.com/HKgVLciSkK — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

Earlier this week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had announced to release Rs 40 crore additionally to Deputy Commissioners across the region for preventive measures. J&K Government spokesman mentioned in a tweet that Rs 40 crore will be released additionally to DCs and Rs one crore to be released for Public Health Engineering (PHE) to augment water supply.

According to details on the Health Ministry website, the total number of active coronavirus cases in India stand at 553. To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday decided to seal the Union Territory borders with the neighbouring states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and the UT of Ladakh to scale up the battle against the spread of coronavirus. In the view of the rising cases, authorities had advised people not to panic and stay indoors during this time of crisis.