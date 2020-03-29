Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 27 After Two COVID-19 Patients Die in Gujarat And Kashmir

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi/Srinagar, March 29: The death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 27 after two patients succumbed to the disease in Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. A 50-year-old man from Tangmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district died early this morning. He had tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a 45-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19, died. The state toll now stands at five. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 29.

Besides two deaths from Kashmir and five from Gujarat, six people have lost their lives due to coronavirus so far in Maharashtra. Karnataka witnessed three deaths due to coronavirus, while two deaths were reported in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh each. One each death due to coronavirus was reported from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala. The total number of positive coronavirus people in India so far, reached up to 979. Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Seeks Forgiveness From Citizens, Especially Poor, For Hardships During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Of this, at least 865 are active coronavirus cases and 86 people have cured and discharged from hospitals. One patient had migrated. The coronavirus cases have seen a surge in states and UTs like Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir apart from Maharashtra and Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The number of cases also arose in Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", appealed to people not to violate nationwide lockdown imposed to fight against COVID-19 pandemic and follow the norms. He also apologised for taking harsh steps to contain the spread of the virus and stressed upon "increasing social distancing but reducing emotional distancing."