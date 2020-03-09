Coronavirus: Health Ministry Wants Travellers From Abroad to Fill 'Self-Declaration Form' at Airports in India Amid COVID-19 Scare

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 9: In view of rising COVID-19 cases in India, the Ministry of Health has made it mandatory for people travelling to India from other countries to fill the details in self-declaration forms at the airports, which will help in tackling COVID-19 outbreak. The ‘self-reporting form’ has to be submitted to health officials and immigration officials at the airport. COVID-19 Outbreak in India: Airport to Scan Passengers at Domestic Terminal Too.

The form asks details such as the flight number, origin of the journey, final destination apart from personal details like name, address, mobile number, etc. To curb the spread of the deadly virus, the government is also screening international passengers at 30 airports in the country. Coronavirus Scare: Man Kept in Isolation Ward For COVID-19 in Karnataka, Flees From Hospital, Cops Launch Manhunt.

Coronavirus 'Self Declaration Form':

IMPORTANT MESSAGE FOR THOSE TRAVELING TO INDIA: Pls carry a printout of this self-declaration form, fill it up & present it to immig. Without it U won't be cleared. Although the forms are available, having a printout will save you long queues and time upon arrival. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/pehjeYplHX — Rajesh Kalra (@rajeshkalra) March 9, 2020

“In addition to visa restrictions already in place, passengers travelling from/having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need certificate of having tested negative for Covid-19 from the designated laboratories authorised by the health authorities of these countries,” Health Ministry's advisory.

The Coronavirus cases in India rose to 47 on Monday after seven people tested positive for the virus. Out of 47, three patients from Kerala have recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, the overall COVID-19 cases globally have cross one lakh mark.