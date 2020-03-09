Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 Count Reaches 45 After Two Test Positive in Karnataka, Punjab

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi/Bengaluru, March 9: With two new cases confirmed in Karnataka and Punjab on Monday evening, the number of coronavirus cases has risen up to 45 in India. A total of five people tested positive for coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, today - one each in Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Of these 45, three patients from Kerala that were confirmed positive in February, have recovered and were discharged from the hospital. Coronavirus Threat: Government Sets Up 52 Testing Centres Across India, Check State-Wise Full List Here.

In Karnataka, a man in Bengaluru who returned from the United States via Dubai on March 1 tested positive for coronavirus. His kid, wife and a colleague who travelled to the US with him have been quarantined. "A total of 2666 people may have come in contact with the person who has tested positive for coronavirus. Contact tracing is underway," state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told news agency ANI.

After the patient tested positive for coronavirus, the Karnataka government declared holidays in all primary schools in Bengaluru for an indefinite period. In Bengaluru, kindergarten classes have also been closed as a precautionary measure. Punjab also reported the first confirm coronavirus case on Monday. The patient is from Hoshiarpur and had recently travelled to Italy - a nation battling with the outbreak of coronavirus. Coronavirus Scare: Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab Suspended Till Further Orders to Contain Spread.

"The man who returned to Amritsar by an Air India flight from Milan in Italy has tested positive for coronavirus. He had landed at Amritsar International Airport via Delhi on March 4 along with his two other family members," Punjab Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal said. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 9,41,717 passengers have been screened at airports across the country.

The ministry has urged people to reveal clearly about their travel history and fill the details in self-declaration forms properly. The Special Secretary of the Health Ministry Sanjeeva Kumar also clarified that the patient from Murshidabad, West Bengal was tested negative for COVID-19 and hence, so far no death has been reported due to COVID-19 in the country.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan continues to monitor and review the status, actions taken and future preparedness of the States as well as the Union Territories. The health ministry further appealed to the people to follow the Do's and Don'ts, coughing etiquette, hand-washing and avoid large gatherings, in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in India. (With IANS inputs)