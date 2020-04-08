Representational Image (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Himachal Pradesh, April 8: On account of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, monkeys from urban areas of the state have started migrating towards rural areas and forests, in search of food. According to an ANI tweet, locals are of the opinion that this might lead to monkey menace in rural areas. After nine people tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state rose to 27.

President, Himachal Kisan Sabha said, "Crops are being damaged by monkeys in vegetable growing areas. For the last 3 years, monkeys have been declared a vermin in 92 tehsils. We've demanded that it should be done in the entire state. The government can make feeding centres for them on humanitarian grounds." Coronavirus Lockdown in Himachal Pradesh: Monkeys From Urban Areas Migrate to Rural Areas in Search of Food, Watch Video.

Watch video:

#WATCH: Monkeys from urban areas of Himachal Pradesh have started migrating towards rural areas and forests, in search of food amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Locals say that this might create a monkey menace in rural areas. pic.twitter.com/BTqaoHdfjD — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that India has reported 4,789 coronavirus cases so far. Out of which, 4312 are active, while 352 patients have been successfully treated. A total of 508 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.