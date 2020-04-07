Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,789 in India, Death Toll Climbs to 124, Drop in Daily COVID-19 Count

Coronavirus Cases In India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 7: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said India has reported 4,789 coronavirus cases so far. Out of 4,789 cases, 4312 are active, while 352 patients have been successfully treated. India has reported 508 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is a drop from the Monday's 704 single-day surge. The death toll has climbed to 124 with 13 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra has reported 868 COVID-19 cases, including 56 those who recovered and 48 deaths, the ministry said. In Tamil Nadu, out of 621 cases, only eight have been treated successfully so far, the data showed. The southern state has reported five deaths so far. Delhi has recorded 576 cases, including 21 recoveries and seven deaths, the ministry said. ICMR Study Shows One COVID-19 Patient Can Infect 406 Persons in 30 Days if Lockdown Order Flouted: Health Ministry.

Earlier today, the ministry said the strategies adopted by the government to contain coronavirus are yielding good results in many parts of the country. "The strategy for cluster containment which are amenable to management and adopted by the government are showing positive results, especially in Agra & Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Bhilwara (Rajasthan) and East Delhi. The same strategy has been adopted in Mumbai and other districts also," Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal, said.

Addressing a press conference, Agarwal, however, cautioned that if one person does not follow the lockdown and other social distancing measures, then the infection would spread very fast. "The affected person can infect more than 400 people in 30 days. The analysis is based on a mathematical model of coronavirus transmission done by the Indian Council of Medical Research," he said. "Lockdown is a very important intervention in terms of management of COVID," he added.

The nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country will continue till April 14 and no decision on its extension has been taken so far, Agarwal informed media houses. "Speculations surfacing on social media are confusing the people. As and when any decision is taken on the lockdown, we will bring it to your notice," he said.