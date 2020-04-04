Coronavirus Lockdown in India: Miscreant Loots Liquor Worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 8,000 Cash From Wine Shop in Hyderabad

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Hyderabad, April 4: Amid lockdown, a miscreant has looted liquor worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 8,000 in cash from a wine shop here, police said on Saturday. CCTV footage revealed that the thief had made an entry into the shop by removing a grill on the ceiling, the police said.

Though the theft took place on March 31, owners of the outlet did not notice it until Friday. The shop owners were checking the CCTV cameras installed in and around the shop through their mobile phones as the shop remains locked due to the ongoing lockdown. Kerala Youths Arrested for Illicit Brewing of Liquor Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The owners noticed that the feed from two cameras was not coming.

So they went to the shop on Friday and noticed that wires of the camera installed at the entrance were cut and after opening the shop they realised that the liquor and cash were missing. They immediately alerted the Excise and police officials.

The shop is located opposite to the state-run Gandhi Hospital and was closed due to the ongoing lockdown. Along with liquor bottles, the intruder decamped with Rs 8,000 in cash, the police said adding the case is under investigation.