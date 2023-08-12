Mumbai, August 12: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a wine shop owner allegedly lost Rs 10 lakh after he was lured by 5 percent cut in exchange for Rs 2,000 currency notes. The wine shop owner ended up being cheated in his quest to make quick money while trading with unknown people. Police officials said that the 60-year-old man was duped of Rs 10 lakh by fraudsters who allegedly promised him a five percent commission in exchange for Rs 2000 notes.

The incident came to light when Colaba resident Khudaram Zandbaf approached the Wadala police and registered a case of fraud, reports the Hindustan Times. In his complaint, Khudaram Zandbaf said that he cracked a deal with unknown persons on the phone. As per the deal, the wine shop owner has to carry the amount in Rs 500 denominations to Kopar Khairane where the bags were meant to be exchanged. Fraud in Maharashtra: Seven Held For Duping People on Pretext of Doubling Money and Returning in Rs 2000 Currency Notes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

An officer privy to the case said that several meetings were held between the two parties before the exchange. Earlier, the two had decided that Zandbaf would trade Rs 15 lakh in cash, however, they eventually settled on Rs 10 lakh. The fraudsters asked Zandbaf to bring the cash on August 9 and deliver it to a man near Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The wine shop owner met a man with the cash near the hospital and later drove away from the spot.

After a few distances, the unknown man exchanged the bag with Khudaram Zandbaf as per the deal. However, soon after they exchanged bags, two men posing as cops and wearing "Maharashtra police" masks arrived on the spot and started beating the man before putting him in another car and fleeing off with the cash. Zandbaf realised that he was duped and soon reached the police station to report the incident. Fraud in Mumbai: 2 Borrow Retired BEST Employee’s Phone to Play Games, Dupe Him of Rs 22 Lakh; Accused Arrested.

It must be noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it mandatory to all deposits for people to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into the central bank’s accounts. The RBI has also given the option of exchanging the Rs 2000 notes for banknotes of other denominations latest by September 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2023 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).