Coronavirus Outbreak: Free Rice From Ration Shops to 7.5 Crore People in West Bengal Till September, Announces CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the media on precautionary measures that can be followed by the people to stay protected from COVID-19 amid coronavirus pandemic, at Nabanna in Howrah. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, March 20: The West Bengal government will provide rice from ration shops to 7.5 crore people free of cost till September, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday. The rice is being given to those people who now get it for Rs 2 a kg.

"In view of the coronavirus outbreak, for the next six months, the state government will give rice free of cost to those who used to get it for Rs 2 a kilo. Altogether 7.5 crore will be benefitted," she said.

Banerjee also announced that starting Monday, state government employees would be allowed to work from home by rotation. Catch all live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"Every day, 50 per cent of the employees will work from home through e-office service, and the rest would attend office. Those who work from home on one day, will attend office the next day, and vice versa," she said. The roster system will continue till March 31, she said.

Banerjee also appealed to the private sector to follow the model and reduce the strength of workforce in office premises, which would also reduce the crowd on the street and in public transport.