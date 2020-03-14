Coronavirus Outbreak: IIT Bombay Declares Holiday Till March 29 Amid COVID-19 Spread, Asks Students to Go Home

IIT Bombay in Powai | Representative Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 14: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) on Saturday declared holiday till March 29 amid the cororavirus outbreak and asked the students to go home. However, it allowed the students facing traveeling issues to stay back in hostels, provided they maintain preacutionary measures. Also, it allowed international students to stay back in hostels.

Informing anout the latest development, IIT Bombay said in their statement, "All students are encouraged to go home. In case a student wants to go home, he/she must inform the Hall Manager before leaving. However, students having any difficulty in traveling may stay back. International students are welcome to stay back in hostels." Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh And Bihar Declare Holidays for All Educational Institutions Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Spread.

Adding more, it said, "PhD and Masters' students engaged in thesis work may continue to stay in the campus and work towards their projects if they wish, provided they take adequate precautions." It also informed that all classroom and laboratory instructions are suspended till March 29.

Stating that situation will be reviewed continuously and appropriate decision on resumption of classroom. It said, "Situation will be reviewed continuously and appropriate decision on resumption of classroom and lab instructions will be intimated through email. Updates will be made available on IITB homepage."

Here are ANI tweets:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that total positive Coronavirus cases in the state rise to 26. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerey-led government on Saturday declared holidays for all schools, colleges and other educational institutions to remain closed till March 31, citing coronavirus outbreak.

Apart from IIT Bombay, even University of Kashmir's Deputy Registrar informed that all he Post Graduation examinations, including internals, have been postponed till 31st March, in view of COVID-2019. He said, "All the Post Graduation examinations, including internals, have been postponed till 31st March, in view of COVID-2019."

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Goa state governments have announced holidays for all goverment and private educational institutions till March 31. However, the state governments informed that the board examinations will be held as per schedule.