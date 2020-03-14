Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh And Bihar Declare Holidays for All Educational Institutions Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Spread

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 14: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerey-led government on Saturday declared holidays for all schools, colleges and other educational institutions to remain closed till March 31, citing coronavirus outbreak. Till now, the number of postive cases of coronavirus reached 21 in state, while two confirmed cases reported from Mumbai alone.

Informing about the latest development, the state government said, "All schools in urban areas of Maharashtra (all govt & pvt schools in jurisdiction of Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Palika, Mahanagar palika) to remain closed till 31st March. Only exams for class 10th, 12th, & University exams will be held as per schedule coronavirus." Coronavirus Outbreak in India: West Bengal, Goa Govts Announce Holidays for All Govt & Private Educational Institutions Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Fears.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Maharashtra government: All schools, colleges and other educational institutions to remain closed till March 31st. #coronavirus https://t.co/UCC0GNC5Ox — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Also, Uttarakhand government has declared Coronavirus as epidemic in the state, while Himachal Pradesh government issued 'The Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020' under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 which empowers certain officers to issue order for surveillance, prevention, control and treatment of Coronavirus.

Apart from this, West Bengal and Goa state governments have announced holidays for all goverment and private educational institutions till March 31. However, the state governments informed that the board examinations will be held as per schedule.

Even Bihar government issued similar notification. Its order stated, "Exercising powers under Sec 144 CrPC, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate orders that all govt & pvt educational institutions, coaching institutes, Anganwadi to remain closed till 31 March. All govt&pvt parks and cinema halls to also remain closed till 31 March." Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday asked people to refrain from circulating unverified and defaming messages. It also warned that stern action will be taken against all those found guilty of spreading malicious rumours.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools etc in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus. The central government has also taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15.