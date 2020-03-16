Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Woman Quarantined in Delhi Complains About 'Unhygienic' Conditions, Fewer Toilets at Quarantine Facility, Shares Videos on Twitter

Quarantine Facility in Delhi (Photo Credits: Screengrab/ Twitter)

New Delhi, March 16: A woman, Navya Dua, who has reportedly been quarantined at a government facility in Delhi's Dwarka police training school, on Monday, complained about the unsanitary conditions of her accommodation. In a video shared on Twitter, she shows that the quarantine facility is unclean and does not have enough toilets, triggering major hygiene concerns amid the outbreak of coronavirus in India. How To Practise Home Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Outbreak? Indian Health Ministry Issues Relevant Tips.

"I land at Delhi airport dated 16th March 1:00 am KLM airlines from Spain. I am subject to the 14 day quarantine at a govt facility in Dwarka police training school," Dua tweeted while sharing videos of the quarantine facility. 'Work From Home, Self-Quarantine for 14 Days': Government Issues Advisory for Incoming International Passengers Amid Coronavirus Scare in India.

Navya Dua's Tweet:

I land at Delhi airport dated 16th March 1:00 am KLM airlines from Spain. I am subject to the 14 day quarantine at a govt facility in Dwarka police training school. I won’t say anything I just give some videos of our *sanitised* accommodation. @PMOIndia @WHO @CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/vd4AnLBIkW — Navya Dua (@NavyaDua) March 16, 2020

Another tweet for the same. We are more than 40 people with only 3 washrooms and 5 large bed rooms. They want us to stay sanitised and this is what they give us. Guys this is a A MAJOR CONCERN. this way India cannot contain coronavirus only will get more cases. @PMOIndia @WHO pic.twitter.com/5q1wcr0xKX — Navya Dua (@NavyaDua) March 16, 2020

She informed that 40 people are living there with "only 3 washrooms and 5 large bedrooms." "They want us to stay sanitised and this is what they give us. Guys this is A MAJOR CONCERN. this way India cannot contain coronavirus only will get more cases," Dua said.

The people living in the facility also complained to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) about the conditions but "still no action or food or any facility is being provided," she said.

Earlier, similar questions were raised at quarantine facility set up in Manesar. The Indians evacuated from China said that the facility has a scarcity of water and not enough toilets. "There are just five mobile toilets for over 300 people here. Each barrack has 22 beds. The toilets are in bad shape but we have been told the issue is being solved," a student said while speaking to Times of India.

However, recently, a woman in a BBC show praised India's response to the Coronavirus by comparing the "phenomenal" checks at Delhi airport with the absence of any checks at Heathrow in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Why is it always the UK that gets caught with their pants down?" she asked.