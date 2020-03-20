Coronavirus Outbreak: Lucknow Administration Orders to Shut Down All Restaurants, Dhabas, Cafes With Immediate Effect Till March 31

Shops closed (Representational Image) (Photo Credit: PTI)

Lucknow, March 20: The Lucknow administration on Friday ordered to close all eateries, including restaurants, dhabas, sweets shops, cafes and coffee houses in the city till March 31. The decision was taken to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The move came after four fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lucknow. Vasundhara Raje Says She And Her Son Attended Party Where Kanika Kapoor Was A Guest, Both Go Under Self Quarantine After Singer Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Till now, 23 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Uttar Pradesh. Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday also appealed to postpone all religious, spiritual, social, cultural, and auspicious programmes till April 2 in the state. The state government also decided to sanitise Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. 'Babydoll' Singer Kanika Kapoor Confirms Testing Positive for COVID-19 Urges People To Practise Self Isolation (Read Post).

Earlier in the day, the UP government also designated six hospitals in Lucknow for treatment of the deadly virus. These hospitals are - Lok Bandhu Hospital, Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, King George's Medical University, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences. UPSC Postpones Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019 Interviews Scheduled From March 23 to April 3 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Four fresh cases of COVID-19, including singer Kanika Kapoor were reported from the city. The administration then ordered to shut down all offices in the areas of Khurram Nagar from where the cases were reported. Kapoor, "Baby Doll" fame Bollywood singer tested positive on Friday. She had returned from London last week. The Bollywood singer is currently undergoing treatment at King George's hospital.

In India, 223 positive cases of COVID-19 cases have reported so far. Four people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, more than 60 positive cases have been reported in the country. Globally, more than 10,000 deaths have been reported until now.