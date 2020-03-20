UPSC Postpones Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019 Interviews Scheduled From March 23 to April 3 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

UPSC. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 20: Amid outbreak of coronavirus in India, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday postponed personality tests of candidates appearing for Civil Service (Mains) exams 2019. The interviews scheduled from March 23 to April 3 have been postponed till further orders. The commission will inform about the new dates to the candidates in due course. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Pandemic In India and Other Parts of the World.

On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also postponed all class 10th and 12th board exams scheduled from March 19-31. The exams have been postponed after March 31. Besides the CBSE, JEE mains and all university exams were also called off. Maharashtra Govt Orders Partial Lockdown, Shuts All Workspaces, Shops Except For Chemists And Emergency Services From Midnight to March 31.

ANI's Tweet:

In view of #COVID19, Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019 scheduled from 23 March to 3rd April, 2020 until further orders. New dates will be informed to the candidates in due course. pic.twitter.com/9TgWgsnSql — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

The number of positive cases has risen to 206 in India so far, while four people also lost their lives - one each from Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, where over 50 people have been tested positive till now.

Meanwhile, the death toll crossed 10,000 worldwide on Friday,. The deadly virus which originated from China's Wuhan city has now spread across 150 countries. Italy is the worst-hit country with over 3,500 deaths. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also declared the outbreak of COVID-19 as a "pandemic".