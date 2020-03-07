Coronavirus Outbreak: Primary Schools Shut in Jammu and Kashmir, Samba Districts Till March 31

Schools (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, March 7: In the wake of coronavirus threat the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the closure of all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts till March 31.

The government has also suspended biometric attendance till March 31. Principal secretary planning, development, monitoring and J&K government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal, tweeted: "All primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts of J&K to be closed till March 31 with immediate effect. All biometric attendance in J&K to be suspended immediately till March 31." COVID-19 in India: One Colleague of Coronavirus Positive Case in Telangana Found Symptomatic.

The health department in J&K has been put on alert to deal with possible cases of COVID-19 in Kashmir. Trained staff has been mobilised and an isolation ward has been established.

Doctors have been deputed at medical centres across Kashmir. The J&K government has also deputed medical staff to screen foreigners at Srinagar airport.

Dr Shafqat Khan, Nodal Officer, Coronavirus Control, told IANS, "7000 cases have been screened in J&K so far, 300 cases have been put under surveillance and 27 have been sent for testing to Delhi."

"The administration is planning to set up a laboratory in J&K so that samples are not sent outside and tests are conducted in the union territory to avoid time lapse," he said.