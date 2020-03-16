Coronavirus Scare: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Attends Wedding Which Had Over 2,000 Guests, Shortly After Ordering Trimming of Guest List At Weddings to 100 People

CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bangalore, March 16: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Karnataka government trimmed the guestlist for the wedding to just 100 people. However, Yediyurappa faced criticism when he attended a wedding on Sunday, which was attended by more than 2,000 guests. The wedding was of the daughter of party colleague and MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath.

According to a report on Bangalore Mirror, there was chaos after CM Yediyurappa announced a ban on weddings among the other large gathering in the state for a week. A sigh of relief came when Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike clarified that all marriage functions pre-booked in marriage halls prior to the circular dated March 13 shall be allowed to be conducted on the condition that guest list won't exceed more than 100 people. Coronavirus Outbreak: All Malls, Cinema Halls, Pubs, Wedding Ceremonies in Karnataka Banned For One Week, Says BS Yediyurappa.

On Friday, BS Yediyurappa announced that all malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings in the state will be banned for another one week. This decision was made after India confirmed the first death due to coronavirus in Karnataka last week. The 76-year-old man had returned from Saudi Arabia and was not keeping well.

The scare around coronavirus continues to rise as the number of infected people shoots up. According to the latest numbers shared by the Ministry of Health, the number of positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 38, thus making it one of the worst affected states in the country.