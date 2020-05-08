Coronavirus Scare: Odisha Govt Extends Quarantine Period For Returnees to 28 Days from 14 Days

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhubaneswar, May 8: With the cases of coronavirus rising in the country, Odisha government on Friday announced its decision to increased the quarantine period to 28 days from 14 days, including 21 days institutional quarantine and subsequent seven days home quarantine. The decision will be applicable for all the returnees in the state.

Informing about the latest development, Odisha government's spokesperson on COVID-19 said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Odisha Govt increases quarantine period to 28 days from 14 days incl 21 days institutional quarantine & subsequent 7 days home quarantine,all returnees will have to follow the norms. Decision taken in view of 28 days incubation period of COVID-19 virus." India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 29.36%, No Positive Cases in 216 Districts: Health Ministry.

Here's what Odisha government's spokesperson said:

Earlier, Union Health Ministry informed that the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 56,342. Out of this, 16,540 patients have been cured and 37,916 patients are under active medical supervision. While, 1886 have died.