A video showing goats eating alongside children during a midday meal at an anganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district has gone viral on social media. The incident has prompted an inquiry into the matter. The video, reported by PTI, has raised serious concerns over hygiene and supervision at the government-run pre-nursery centre. The incident took place at Sehra Tola in Kothi village of the tribal-dominated Dhimarkheda tehsil. Due to the absence of a government school building, the anganwadi centre is operating out of a private, dilapidated structure. The video shows children sitting on the floor while goats feed from plates placed next to them, eating the same food. Ashoknagar: Patient Caught Drinking Alcohol With Relatives Inside Madhya Pradesh Hospital as Nurse Reprimands Them, Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Goats Sharing Midday Meal With Children in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni

मध्य प्रदेश के स्कूलों में बचपन से ही बच्चों को करुणा और पशु प्रेम सिखाया जाता है शायद तभी मिड डे मील बच्चों के साथ बकरियां भी कर रही हैं! pic.twitter.com/nTwU3gnoBi — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI).

