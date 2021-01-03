New Delhi, January 3: Drug Controller General of India Dr VG Somani on Sunday said that the COVID-19 vaccines that have been approve for emergency use in India are 110% safe. Somani said that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will never approve anything if there's slightest of safety concern. Giving more details about the coronavirus vaccines, Somani said that some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine.

Rubbishing the claims that COVID-19 vaccines can make some people impotent, Somani said the claims that some people may get impotent by taking the vaccine is absolute rubbish. On Saturday, Mirzapur SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha when asked about the COVID-19 vaccines had said that people might become impotent after taking COVID vaccine. “COVID-19 vaccine might contain something, which can cause harm. Tomorrow, people will say vaccine was given to kill or decrease population. You can even become impotent, anything can happen,” Sinha had said.

Here's the tweet:

#WATCH I We'll never approve anything if there's slightest of safety concern. Vaccines are 110 % safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain & allergy are common for every vaccine. It (that people may get impotent) is absolute rubbish: VG Somani,Drug Controller General of India pic.twitter.com/ZSQ8hU8gvw — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use, paving the way for their roll-out and administration to millions. The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive in the next six to eight months.

