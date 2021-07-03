New Delhi, July 3: Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer, has concluded its final analysis for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin efficacy as part of phase 3 clinical trials. In a case-driven analysis, 130 cases of symptomatic COVID-19 were evaluated in the third phase trials. Bharat Biotech claims that Covaxin, the India-made vaccine's efficacy demonstrated at 77.8% against symptomatic COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Effectively Neutralises Both Alpha, Delta Variants of Coronavirus, Says NIH.

In the third phase of clinical trial analysis, Bharat Biotech stated that the efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 93.4% protective against severe symptomatic COVID-19. Moreover, the efficacy data demonstrates 65.2% protection against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant. "BBV152 conferred 65.2% protection against the SARS CoV 2 Variant of Concern, B.1.617.2 (Delta)," the release from Bharat Biotech said. Check Data of Phase 3 Clinical Trials.

"130 cases of symptomatic COVID-19 were reported in 16,973 (0.77%) participants with follow-up at least two weeks after the second vaccination; 24 occurred in the vaccine group and 106 in placebo recipients giving the vaccine overall efficacy of 77.8%." the company said. The side effects of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine are reportedly not adverse, as individuals who participated in the trial not seeing any "clinically or statistically significant differences in the distributions of solicited, unsolicited, or serious adverse events." From Pfizer to Covaxin, Here's a Comparison and Efficacy Rates of All COVID-19 Vaccines.

Here's the tweet by Bharat Biotech:

COVAXIN® Proven SAFE in India's Largest Efficacy Trial. Final Phase-3 Pre-Print Data Published on https://t.co/JJh9n3aB6V pic.twitter.com/AhnEg56vFN — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) July 2, 2021

The price of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine is higher than other vaccines for the private sector due to fundamental business reasons, ranging from low procurement volumes, high distribution costs, and retail margins. Reports inform that at Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals, Covaxin is reported to be the third costly vaccine globally.

On July 1, India has planned to provide 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month in government as well as private hospitals across 37 states and Union Territories (UTS) covering people above 18 years of age. In April, Bharat Biotech had announced expansion of its manufacturing capacity across multiple facilities in the city and Bengaluru to produce 700 million doses of COVAXIN annually. Bharat Biotech has set a target of producing 10-12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per month.

