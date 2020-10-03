New Delhi, October 3: India's COVID-19 tally inched closer to 65-lakh mark on Saturday with 79,476 new coronavirus cases and 1,069 deaths reported in past 24 hours. The death toll due to coronavirus in India crossed 1 lakh mark on Saturday with 1,069 new fatalities. With the latest spike, the COVID-19 tally in India touched 64,73,545. Of the total cases, 9,44,996 are active coronavirus cases while as many as 54,27,707 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals. The death toll in India rose to 1,00,842, the Health Ministry said. Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Enters Final Lap in Europe, EMA to Announce 'Rolling Review This Week': Report.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 83.70 percent while the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,32,675 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,78,50,403. Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By First Quarter of 2021, Would Volunteer For Receiving COVID-19 Drug To End Trust Deficit, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,16,513 cases with 15,591 new cases on Friday. Meanwhile, the state witnessed 424 deaths on Friday taking the death toll to 37,480. Apart from Maharashtra, several other states that have been severely affected by coronavirus include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Globally, the overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 34.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,026,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 34,495,372 and the fatalities rose to 1,026,717, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

