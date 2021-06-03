Hyderabad, June 3: More than 37,000 children and teenagers under 19 tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Telangana between March and May this year, according to a report. The authorities in Telangana have geared up to strengthen medical infrastructure to tackle the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that is likely to affect children. Plans include making 5,000 beds available for children. Telangana To Prioritise COVID-19 Vaccination for Students Travelling Abroad For Higher Studies.

The report said 37,332 children and teenagers in the 0-19 age group contracted coronavirus between March and May this year. When the first wave hit Telangana, 19,824 children were infected between August 15 and November 15 last year. The health department fears that more MIS-C cases (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome) among children. According to the report, 9,858 MIS-C cases were reported during the second wave as against 6,250 cases in the first wave. Ahmednagar: Nearly 10,000 Children and Teenagers Test COVID-19 Positive, Task Force Working to Ascertain Reasons Behind Coronavirus Spread Among Minors.

K Ramesh Reddy, the director of medical education (DME), appears confident of tackling the situation despite fears. "We are gearing up to face more cases and Niloufer and Gandhi Hospital will be nodal centres with1,500 beds in Niloufer hospital alone,” Reddy was quoted by TOI as saying. State Chief secretary Somesh Kumar recently held a series of meetings with doctors and experts on possible third wave and its likely impact on children.

The state reported 2,384 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total tally of cases in the state to 5,83,228 so far. With 17 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total death stands at 3,313. As many as 5,46,536 patients have recovered so far in the state.

