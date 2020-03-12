COVID-19 Outbreak: Flipkart Makes Work From Home Mandatory For Three Days in Bengaluru

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bangalore, March 11: As a precautionary move in order to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Flipkart made it mandatory for staff at its Bellandur campus in Bengaluru to work from home for three days, which started from Wednesday. According to an Economic Times report, the company is ensuring that all the critical functions and technology operate smoothly in case of an emergency.

In a memo to the employees, Flipkart told executives who have travelled abroad recently and have flu-like symptoms to not report to the office for 14 days and consult their managers. The report further mentions that PhonePe will also have their employees work from home for atleast a week starting today. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Swiggy And Zomato Release Advisory on Measures Taken to Minimise Spread of COVID-19 Infection.

Swiggy And Zomato Release Advisory on Measures Taken to Minimise Spread of COVID-19 Infection

The other organisations like Swiggy and Zomato released an advisory on measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection. Swiggy mentioned the "proactive measures”, the company is taking to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. Rival Zomato also claimed to have shared “best practice” advisories with its employees as well as restaurant and delivery partners.

Twitter Makes Work From Home Mandatory for All Its Employees Worldwide

Twitter announced working from home is now mandatory for all employees around the world due to COVID-19 concerns. In an announcement, the company said, “We understand this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times.”

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, saying cases outside China have risen 13-fold over the last two weeks.