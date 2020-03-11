Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Swiggy And Zomato Release Advisory on Measures Taken to Minimise Spread of COVID-19 Infection

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 11: Online food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy are creating awareness among their delivery and driver-partners against the COVID-19 disease which has till now infected 60 people in India. Swiggy on Wednesday released a customer advisory on the “proactive measures”, the company is doing to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. In the advisory, the company mentions that the delivery partners were continually being trained to minimise spreading of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that causes COVID-19 disease. Rival Zomato also claimed to have shared “best practice” advisories with its employees as well as restaurant and delivery partners.

Both the delivery firms stated that they are committed to ensuring the safety of their consumers, restaurant partners, delivery partners and employees. The firms have therefore started training its delivery staff on how to reduce the risk of contracting the virus and also on the ways to identify the symptoms. According to a Business Standard report, other companies like Ola and Flipkart are also following a similar routine to keep a check on the spread of the deadly virus. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 60 After Reports of One Fresh Case Each From Delhi and Rajasthan.

Ola mentioned that all the walk-in centres are always equipped with a good supply of health advisory material, sanitisers and masks which can be picked up and used by the driver-partners to ensure the highest levels of cleanliness for themselves and their vehicles.