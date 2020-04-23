COVID-19 Positive Patients Find Caterpillar in Pune Hospital Food

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pune, April 23: COVID-19 patients at Sardar Vallabhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital, which is run by the Pune Cantonment Board, have complained about the quality of food being served to them. The quarantined patients said that substandard meals and hair in rotis are common, but adding to the shock, a caterpillar was found in a dal on Tuesday, Times of India reported. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

According to the report, the positive patients claimed that they are being served tasteless food and they are forced to eat as they have no other option. Currently, the hospital has 25 patients for specialised treatment against Coronavirus. Coronavirus Cases Reach 21,393 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 681 After 41 COVID-19 Patients Die in Past 24 Hours.

Reacting to the development, a resident medical officer said that food being served is of standard quality. "It is hygienic and employs the use of less oil, spice and spice and salt," he was quoted as saying by TOI. He said that the matter of finding a caterpillar in food item will be looked upon and action will be taken.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, Pune district has 660 COVID-19 cases. In Maharashtra, the coronavirus toll has reached 5652. Out of total cases, 789 have been recovered and 269 died due to the infection.