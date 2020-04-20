COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi Demands GST Exemption on Sanitizers, Soaps, Masks, Gloves Amid Pandemic

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 20: Top Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded the central government to announce tax exemption on products which are essential in the fight against COVID-19. The Congress veteran, in a statement issued on Twitter, appealed the Finance Ministry to exempt the collection of Goods and Service Taxes (GST) on sanitisers, masks, gloves and soaps till the situation of pandemic continues.

The sanitisers and liquid hand wash attract a GST of 18 percent each, whereas, masks, life-saving drugs and domestic kits draw 5 percent tax. A GST of 12 percent is also levied on blood test strips and medical grade oxygen. The Congress party has demanded the government to exempt GST on such products till the crisis of coronavirus recedes. IT Refunds of Upto Rs 5 Lakh, All GST and Custom Refunds to be Released Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Finance Ministry.

"In this difficult time of COVID-19, we are constantly demanding from the government that all small and big equipment related to the treatment of this epidemic should be made GST-free," Gandhi said.

"To collect GST on sanitizers, soaps, masks, gloves etc. from the people suffering from poverty and poverty is incorrect. We will stand by the #GSTFreeCorona demand (sic)," he further tweeted.

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

#Covid19 के इस मुश्किल वक्त में हम लगातार सरकार से माँग कर रहे हैं कि इस महामारी के उपचार से जुड़े सभी छोटे-बड़े उपकरण GST मुक्त किए जाएँ।बीमारी और ग़रीबी से जूझती जनता से सैनीटाईज़र, साबुन, मास्क, दस्ताने आदि पर GST वसूलना ग़लत है। #GSTFreeCorona माँग पर हम डटे रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/iXLkw7lMxM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2020

Gandhi, who has extended support to the Narendra Modi government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has critiqued the government's response to the disease. In a video conference last week, the former Congress president said lockdowns and other crippling restrictions would only put a "pause" on coronavirus. To effectively counter the disease, rapid testing is required, he claimed.

By the time this report was published, India's COVID-19 tally had surged to 17,265, including 14,175 active cases and 543 deaths. A total of 2,547 persons have also been discharged. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the rate at which cases doubled has increased to 7.5, up from 4.2 days recorded earlier this month.