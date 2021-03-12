New Delhi, March 12: Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.6 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 1,97,237 and now comprises 1.74 per cent of India's total infections.

"Five states cumulatively account for 82.96 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Two states – Maharashtra and Kerala- account for 71.69 per cent of India's total active cases," the ministry said. A total of 23,285 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 14,317 (61.48 per cent of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 2,133 while Punjab reported 1,305 new cases, the ministry said. COVID-19 Surge in Maharashtra: Pune Sees Fresh Curbs Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut Till March 31.

The Centre is actively engaging with all state and UT governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases, it said. The Union government is regularly reviewing the status of COVID-19 containment and public health measures with them.

Recently, the Centre rushed high level public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures in view of recent spike in cases in these states. The Central government had earlier also deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support them in their fight against the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The reports of Central Teams are shared with states for further follow up action. The follow up and compliance on part of states is monitored by the Union Ministry of Health.

More than 2.61 crore (2,61,64,920) vaccine doses have been administered through 4,87,919 sessions, as per the provisional report till Friday 7 am. These include 72,23,071 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been administered the 1st dose, 40,56,285 HCWs who have been given the 2nd dose, 71,21,124 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st dose and 6,72,794 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose).

Besides, 10,30,612 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 60,61,034 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years also were administered the 1st dose.

A total 4,80,740 vaccine doses were given on day-55 of the vaccination drive (March 11, 2021). A total of 4,02,138 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 9,751 sessions for 1st dose and 78,602 HCWs and FLWs received the 2nd dose of vaccine.

"In most of the states, people celebrated Maha Shivratri yesterday. Other than being a gazetted holiday, many people also observed a fast, particularly women including ANMs, ASHA workers and women vaccinators. The COVID-19 vaccination coverage is hence reported to be on the lower side," the ministry said.

The recoveries have surged to 1,09,53,303 with 15,157 patients being discharged in a span of 24 hours. "The gap between recovered and active cases is constantly increasing and currently stands at 1,07,56,066," the ministry stated. It said 117 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states account for 82.91 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (57). Punjab follows with 18 daily deaths and Kerala reported13 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Nineteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Ladakh (UT), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.