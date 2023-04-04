Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 711 fresh infections and four deaths due to coronavirus. As per the official notification by the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, the active caseload in the state stands at 3,792. Meanwhile, doctors and experts have advised people to exercise necessary precautions and not ignore the symptoms of Covid-19. Doctors said that the prevailing weather in the country is favourable for the spread of the virus. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Reports 437 Fresh Coronavirus Cases and Two Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Maharashtra Reports 711 Fresh Infections

Covid19 | 711 fresh infections and 4 deaths in Maharashtra today; Active caseload stands at 3,792 in the state pic.twitter.com/qfpeS0MsIB — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)