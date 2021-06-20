New Delhi, June 20: The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India will begin from June 21. In this phase, people above 18 years will be given free jabs of COVID-19 vaccine by the Centre. The announcement in this regard was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on June 21. The Central government will purchase 75 percent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 percent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments.

Meanwhile, private hospitals can continue to procure this 25 percent quote of vaccines. However, they can only charge Rs 150 as per dose over the fixed price of the vaccine. In the centralised vaccination policy, the Centre will give vaccine doses to the states and union territories on the basis of population and caseload. Free COVID-19 Vaccine to States for All Above 18 Years Starting June 21, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Price of vaccines In India at Private hospitals:

The Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V is priced at around Rs 995 per dose, including five percent of GST. Rs 150 will be charged by hospitals for administering the vaccine. It will be available only at Apollo hospitals across the country. Rs 780 will be charged for Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Rs 1,410 for Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, including service charges of Rs 150.

Is Pre-registering on Co-WIN App Mandatory in This Phase?

From June 21 onwards, pre-registration on Cowin.gov.in will not be mandatory. Private and government hospitals will provide on-the-spot registration for the vaccine.

Role of States in COVID-19 Vaccination:

Though the vaccines will be provided by the Centre, state governments will administer the doses. Meanwhile, priority will be given to people whose second vaccine dose is pending, healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens above 45 years.

The vaccination drive started in India on January 16, 2021. Till April 1, 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine was given only to healthcare workers, frontline workers. From April 1, people above 45 years are also included in the vaccination drive, and from May 1, vaccine shots were also given to citizens between 18 and 44 years.

From January 16 till April 30, the Centre procured 10 percent of vaccines from the manufacturers. However, from May 1, the Centre changed the vaccination policy and started to procure 50 percent vaccine. The states and private hospitals are allowed to procure 25 percent each directly from the manufacturers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2021 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).