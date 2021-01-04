New Delhi, January 4: If the government grants permission, Covishield, a potential vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), will be sold in the commercial market at Rs 1,000 per dose, Serum Institute of India's chief Adar Poonawalla has said. The vaccine Covishield needs a booster dose, so the total cost will be Rs 2,000. The SII has received permission for manufacturing the vaccine and its emergency use in India. Covaxin and Covishield Vaccines Are 110% Safe! DCGI Dr VG Somani Rubbishes Claim That COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Will Make People Impotent (Watch Video).

Speaking to NDTV, Adar Poonawalla also said the SII is selling Covishield to the government at a special price. "We are giving it in a very special price of Rs 200 for the first hundred million doses. Then there will be tendering and then different prices will be available," he said. "But let me just say -- whatever we give to the government, they are going to provide it free to the people of India and when we subsequently sell it in the private market, the MRP is going to be Rs 1,000 per shot," Poonawalla added. Covishield Vaccine: Ready to Roll Out COVID-19 Vaccine in India, Says Serum Institute of India.

Yesterday, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani approved Covishield vaccine and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use in the country. "After adequate examination, the CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccine of Serum and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation," the DCGI said.

In the first phase of a mega vaccination drive, the government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive. The vaccine will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with comorbidities.

