Mumbai, October 19: Cox & Kings General Manager Sagar Deshpande was found dead in the past week on railway tracks in Thane. While his death was prima facie suspected to be a case of suicide, the family members have demanded an inquiry. The bereaved kin have reportedly raised suspicion of foul play. Sepoy Rajpal Singh, DSC Jawan, Found Dead in Mumbai With Gunshot Injury.

Based on the apprehensions raised by the family, a thorough inquiry would be conducted by Government Railway Police (GRP) of Kalyan. The body has been sent for post-mortem, an official privy to the case said, adding that an autopsy report is awaited.

Deshpande, who was served a summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had went missing on October 11. After he was untraceable for an entire day, the family members approached the police. His body was recovered the next day on the railway tracks between Titwala and Khadavli stations.

Deshpande had reportedly been asked by the probe agency to appear before it in a case related to financial fraud involving Cox & Kings. The noted travel company is under the radar for a fraud of approximately Rs 20,000 crore. Earlier, Cox & Kings former chief financial officer Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor Naresh Jain were arrested by the ED.

