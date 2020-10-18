Mumbai, October 18: A jawan of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) was found dead in Mumbai on Sunday. His body was recovered from a house, with two rounds discharged from the service rifle that lied beside him. An investigation was launched to ascertain the reason behind his death. The body was expected to be sent for autopsy. Shaurya Chakra Awardee Balwinder Singh, Who Fought Against Terrorism, Shot Dead in Punjab.

The deceased was identified as Sepoy Rajpal Singh, a personnel of the 106 DSC platoon. He was attached to the Material Organisation in Ghatkopar area. The Defence Public Relation Officer in Mumbai issued a statement to confirm his demise.

Update by ANI

Sepoy Raipal Pal Singh, of the 106 DSC platoon attached to Material Organisation, Ghatkopar, Mumbai was found dead, at his duty post today, due to gunshot injury. His service rifle with 2 rounds discharged was found next to him: Defence PRO, Mumbai. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

"Sepoy Raipal Pal Singh, of the 106 DSC platoon attached to Material Organisation, Ghatkopar, Mumbai was found dead, at his duty post today, due to gunshot injury. His service rifle with 2 rounds discharged was found next to him," the Defence PRO was reported as saying.

