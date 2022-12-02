Mumbai, December 2: Mumbai police have announced that they will implement curfew orders in the city, under which gatherings of five or more people will be prohibited. This is being done to ensure peace and avoid any kind of disruptions in public order. Any kind of demonstrations and sloganeering has also been banned during this time.

At present, the same order has been extended until December 17, and an arms ban has also been implemented in Mumbai from December 4 to January 2. These orders were issued by Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Mission Department, Mumbai Police, via press release. Mumbai Police Ban Flying of Drone, Remote-Controlled Light Aircraft, Paragliders For 30 Days From November 13

Curfew in Mumbai: List of Activities Prohibited Till January 2

Processions of all kinds which includes marriage ceremonies, funeral meetings, on the way to cemeteries, legal meetings of companies, clubs, cooperative societies and other associations. Gatherings of 5 or more people around government offices, courts and local bodies performing government or semi-government functions. Mumbai Police Give Boss Response to Comedian Atul Khatri After He Shares Photo of T-Shirt With Seat Belt Printed on It, Say ‘Your Safety Is Never a Joke’ Bursting firecrackers and playing loudspeakers, instruments, bands. Large gatherings for schools, colleges and other institutions for educational activities or general business. Demonstrations, Sloganeering and performances in public places are also prohibited.

The police also said that Weapons, firearms, swords, and other weapons are not permitted from December 4 to January 2. People who violate the order would face consequences, police said.

