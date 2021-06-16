New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Customised Crash Course programme for COVID-19 Frontline workers’ on 18th June 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing. The launch will commence the programme in 111 training centres spread over 26 states. The launch will be followed by the Prime Minister’s address. Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be present on the occasion. COVID-19 Vaccination: India Opens Vacancies for Nepali Women in Military Police.

The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh Covid warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support. India Records 62,224 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,542 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

