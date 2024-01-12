Lucknow, January 12: A Lucknow-based doctor’s wife was duped of Rs 50,000 after she received a fake bank message on her number. Police have lodged an FIR in this connection and started investigation. According to reports, Raksha Pandey of Indiranagar, on Wednesday, received a message from an unknown number mentioning credit of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 in her bank account.

The caller later told her that his money had been transferred to her bank account by mistake and requested her to return it to him, else he would initiate a legal action. The woman fell into the trap and immediately made a transaction of Rs 50,000 to the account given by the fraudster. She learnt about the cyber fraud when her family members asked her to check the bank transaction details. Cyber Fraud in Pune: Fraudsters Use Voice Modulation to Pose as Brother, Dupe Woman of Rs 6.7 Lakh; Investigation Underway

Soon after, she lodged a complaint with the bank as well as with police. In another incident, a man lost Rs 6.17 lakhs in a cyber fraud in PGI police station area on Thursday. The victim, Sujan Singh of Eldeco Udyan-2 Rae Bareli Road under PGI police limits, informed police that he recently received a message on his mobile number about deduction of money from his bank account. Cyber Fraud in Bengaluru: IT Professor Falls Prey to Click-to-Earn Scam, Loses Rs 5.2 Lakh

“When I read the message, I went to the bank at Rae Bareli Road and was told that the said money had been debited from my bank account,” he said. Singh further said that he had ordered some goods from an e-commerce company’s mobile app a day before and had paid the money online.