Mumbai, November 18: As per the weather models, Cyclone Jawad is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal. This low-pressure system resulted in heavy continual rainfall across southern states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. Andaman sea also reported the emergence of another low-pressure system. According to the forecast, the system will intensify further. The system over the Bay of Bengal is being continuously monitored for further development and movement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. If the storm forming in the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named 'Jawad'. 'Jawad' is meant generous or merciful in Arabic.

Alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh low-pressure area formed over the south Andaman Sea on Saturday. The system will likely move west-northwest and concentrate over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify further into depression and reach Andhra Pradesh Coast by November 18. Heavy rains are expected under its influence across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coasts ahead of November 17.

Wind Warning and Sea Condition

Reportedly stormy wind with speed 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely over the central Bay of Bengal. Sea condition will be rough to very rough over the Bay of Bengal and the fishermen are advised not to venture into deep-sea areas of the Bay of Bengal along and off south Odisha coasts from November 16 to 18. Cyclone Jawad, The Name Given by Saudi Arabia, Will be the Next Cyclone After Shaheen; Know What 'Jawad' Means.

Due to the possibility of heavy rains and strong winds, Andhra Pradesh has been kept under an ‘orange alert’ which implies ‘be prepared’, and Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are kept under a yellow alert for both days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2021 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).