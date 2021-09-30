New Delhi, September 30: Cyclone Shaheen is brewing in the Arabian Sea, and as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm may not directly affect India’s coast as it is expected to head toward Pakistan. Cyclone Shaheen will be the second cyclone after Cyclone Tauktae to develop in the basin of the Arabian Sea this year. The remnants of Cyclone Gulab reached Gujarat and the Gulf of Khambat on Wednesday and then moved away from the Indian coast, towards Pakistan's Makran coast on Thursday, the IMD said. Cyclone Shaheen, The Name Given by Qatar, To be the Next Cyclone After Gulab; Know What 'Shaheen' Means.

According to the IMD weather forecast, a well-marked low-pressure area over Saurashtra and Kutch concentrated into a 'Depression' today. The system was near the east-northeast of Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat), 90 km east-southeast of Naliya (Gujarat) and 340 km east-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan) on Thursday morning. The IMD said that the depression is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into 'Deep Depression' during the next 12 hours. Cyclone Gulab May Be Reborn As Cyclone Shaheen, Remnants of Gulab Likely To Intensify Into Depression Over Arabian Sea.

It is very likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards close to Pakistan- Makran coasts, moving away from the Indian coast.

In the wake of the above weather conditions, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in Gujarat and Maharashtra. "Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand & Bihar and heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat region, north Konkan, south Chhattisgarh and north Odisha during next 24 hours", the IMD said.

