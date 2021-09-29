Mumbai, September 29: The remnants of Cyclone Gulab, weakened into a low-pressure area over Maharashtra and Gujarat, bringing heavy rainfall to the west coast. The IMD said that the remnant of Cyclone Gulab is likely to reach the Arabian Sea and then intensify again as a strong low-pressure system later this week. This means the system is likely to become favourable for the formation of another tropical cyclone after Cyclone Gulab. In case of re-intensification of the remnant, a new name is given to the system. Cyclone Gulab which originated in the Bay of Bengal may be re-born as cyclone ‘Shaheen’ in 2-3 days. It must be noted that the name ‘Shaheen’ has been given by Qatar, which means 'a royal falcon'.

The condition where a single system in the Northern Indian Ocean can create two cyclones is not unprecedented. After the landfall process of Cyclone Gulab, the system moved towards Telangana and Chhattisgarh as a 'Deep Depression' and later weakened into a depression on Monday close to Maharashtra. However, another cyclone named Cyclone Shaheen is likely to form in the Arabian Sea due to the remnant of Cyclone Gulab. Cyclone Gulab Impact: Rainfall To Continue Over Parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat Due to Low-Pressure Area; Konkan and Marathwada Brace for Heavy Rains.

In its all-India weather bulletin on Tuesday morning, the IMD said that a well-marked low-pressure area lies over north Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining Gujarat region and southwest Madhya Pradesh and an associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. The IMD added that the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Gujarat coast around September 30, and there is a likelihood for the system to further intensity into a Depression over northeast Arabian Sea during subsequent 24 hours.

