Cylinder Blast Leads to Fire in Pune's Wadarwadi Area, 15 Huts Gutted

Pune fire (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 19: In a tragic incident, about 15 huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Wadarwadi area of Pune due to gas cylinder blast. According to an ANI tweet, the incident took place early in the morning. The fire has been doused, and no casualties have been reported in the incident.

In a similar incident on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out in Navi Mumbai. According to several Twitter users, the blaze was reported near the famous DY Patil stadium in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai at around 1.45 pm. As soon as the blaze was reported, rescue teams rushed to control the situation. Fire Near DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai's Nerul.

In a shocking incident earlier this month, a 46-year-old commercial designer died of severe severe burn injuries in a fire at a residential building in the plush Bhandarkar road locality in Pune. The fire took place at a two-storey bungalow in Jayashree Society in the Bhandarkar Road area.

Last month, around 140 people had a narrow escape after a major fire broke out at an engineering firm based in Hinjewadi. The blaze erupted in the Varroc Lighting Systems India company premises, located at Maan near Hinjawadi Phase II.