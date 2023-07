Lucknow, July 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a death threat on the social media. The monitoring team of cyber-crime police station, which keeps an eye on social media posts involving political figures, government and ministers, registered a case on Saturday evening and started investigation.

In the FIR, constable Rajesh Tiwari said that he came across a tweet which used abusive language against the Chief Minister and issued death threats to him. Death Threat To PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath: Man Arrested From Gorakhpur for Threatening to Kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"A Twitter post from the handle of advocate Kalpna Srivastava said that a user (khalid qureshi@rock Qureshi) made unsavoury remarks against the CM and threatened to kill him. "The woman advocate also stated that the user had also deleted some of him abusive posts," Tiwari said. Death Threat to Nitin Gadkari: Karnataka Man Accused of Making Threat and Extortion Calls to Union Minister Has Terror Links, Probe Reveals.

SHO, Cyber Cell, Mohammed Muslim Khan said, "An FIR under sections 504 (intentional insult), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), 505 (circulating statements in public causing alarm) of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act has been registered. Further investigations are on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2023 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).