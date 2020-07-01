New Delhi, July 1: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane are all set to visit Leh on Friday, July 3, to review the security situation in Eastern Ladakh in view of the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control. India-China Talks: Expeditious, Stepwise De-Escalation Along LAC Emphasised in 3rd Commander Level Meeting, Says Report.

Along with reviewing the security situation, the Defence Minister will also meet Jawans who fought will Chinese forces during Galwan Valley clash on June 15, reports said. Northern Army Commander and Corps Commander will brief Rajnath Singh on LAC situation, it added. India-China Face-Off: Tensions at Sino-Indian Border 'Not Over', Say Experts.

This will be Singh's first visit to Leh since the violent face-off between India and China, and Naravane's second in just over a week. The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a standoff in multiple locations in Ladakh for the last few weeks. The tensions escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of action in Galwan Valley last month. The Chinese soldiers also suffered casualties, Army said.

On Tuesday, the third round of commander-level talks were held between India and China. The Indian side was led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of XIV Corps based in Ladakh, while the Chinese side was led by Major-General Liu Lin, the Commander of South Xinjiang Military Council. Both the sides reiterated their commitment to amicably resolve the LAC standoff.

"During third senior military commander level meeting to discuss issues related to disengagement at the faceoff sites along the LAC and de-escalation from the border areas, India and China have emphasised the need for an expeditious, phased and stepwise de-escalation as a priority," the news agency quoted a top source as saying.

"More meetings are expected both at the military and at the diplomatic level, in future, to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace and tranquillity along the LAC as per bilateral agreements and protocols," the official was further reported as saying.

