New Delhi, March 20: In a case of Theft, a 24-year-old man was arrested after he cooked up a fake robbery story to steal Rs 20 lakh from his employer in north Delhi's Civil Lines area. Police said the accused wanted to fulfil his girlfriends' demands so he hatched the conspiracy.

According to a report in Times of India, one Sushil Aggarwal (52), a businessman, on Thursday reported the matter to police. He said he sent his driver, Pawan Kumar, with Rs 20 lakh to hand over to his nephew in Netaji Subhash Place on Wednesday. Pune Man Poses As Policeman, Steals Smartphone Worth Rs 10,000 From Autorikshaw Driver; Arrested

"On the way, the amount was robbed from his BMW car near Hindu Ra hospital while Kumar was changing the car's tyre," deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Kumar was questioned and police suspected foul play, the DCP said.

"Kumar kept changing the sequence of events. He even showed some marks on his left forearm and neck," the officer said. The injuries were found to be self-inflicted. Chandigarh Man Held for Stealing 19 High-End Bicycles of Morning Walkers from Parks

At some points, he even told police that he was robbed at gunpoint. He was taken to the route where he claimed the crime took place but the investigators found no clues. He was interrogated thoroughly and he confessed that he staged it, police said.

"He had a girlfriend in Delhi and another at his native place. He even used his employer's BMW car for a drive with his girlfriend to impress her," the officer said. He was also planning to take his girlfriends on vacations.

