New Delhi, December 22: Delhi witnessed yet another day of toxic air on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘very poor’ category for the second consecutive day. At 6 am, the overall AQI was recorded at 386, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Parts of the city were covered by a dense layer of smog, reducing visibility and enforcing the strict implementation of GRAP Stage IV measures. Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Stage 4 Curbs Invoked in National Capital As Air Quality Turns Severe.

Visuals from Kartavya Path

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the national capital as coldwave grips the city. Visuals from Kartavya Path. pic.twitter.com/0oIvEYAABB — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

Visuals from India Gate

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the national capital as coldwave grips the city. Visuals from India Gate. pic.twitter.com/WCpsnx6o7G — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

Visuals from Minto Road

#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of fog engulfs the national capital as cold wave grips the city. Visuals from Minto Road. pic.twitter.com/WO5wwUNnHA — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

AQI readings from various parts of Delhi highlighted the severity of the situation: Okhla Phase 2 (388), Alipur (407), Rohini (423), ITO (382), Ashok Vihar (339), Wajipur (432), Shadipur (387), Mundka (426), Jahangirpuri (437), Narela (472), DTU (352), R.K. Puram (462), Anand Vihar (423), Pusa (377), and Punjabi Bagh (417). Notably, several locations approached or exceeded the "severe" threshold of 400.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a slight rise in Delhi-NCR’s minimum temperatures, ranging from 7 degrees Celcius to 9 degrees Celcius, with maximum temperatures hovering between 21-23 degrees Celcius. Delhi Pollution: GRAP Stage-4 Restrictions To Come Into Force From November 18 As Air Quality Worsens in Delhi-NCR; Check Details.

The IMD warned that the smoggy conditions may persist in the coming days, with a potential intensification of the cold wave. Early mornings are expected to witness reduced visibility and chilly conditions.

While the AQI has slightly improved from the 'severe' to 'very poor' category, a significant improvement appears unlikely due to unfavourable weather conditions. Prolonged exposure to such air poses serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups.

The wind speed on Saturday evening was four kmph making it difficult for pollutants to disperse. In the coming days, Delhi may experience continued poor air quality due to cold waves and unfavourable weather conditions.

Authorities have urged residents to minimise outdoor activities and adhere to anti-pollution measures. The CPCB emphasised the health hazards of AQIs above 400, warning of grave consequences for all residents if pollution levels persist.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2024 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).