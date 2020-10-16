Delhi, October 16: The pollution in the national capital continues to worry people as the air quality still remains in the poor category on Friday. Air Quality Index was at 285 in ITO, 243 in RK Puram and 259 in Anand Vihar, all three in 'poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

In view of the upcoming winter season, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deploying 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today.CPCB has further informed that we've asked the State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on the field for checking compliance to various directions given by us. Red Light On, Gaadi Off Campaign: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches New Initiative to Tackle Air Pollution, Here Are Details.

Delhi Air Quality:

Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 285 in ITO, 243 in RK Puram and 259 in Anand Vihar, all three in 'poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. pic.twitter.com/gKHA8qdxRi — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday announced a ban on the use of fuel-powered generators from October 15 under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). On Thursday, CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a new campaign called 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to tackle air pollution. The campaign was launched keeping in mind the rising concerns of the dip in air quality.

